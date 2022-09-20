 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty to assaulting a CBP officer

  Updated
  • 0
gavel

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Mexican man pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a Federal Officer Resulting in Bodily Injury.

Twenty-one-year-old Cesar Alejandro Avendano-Soto reportedly "struggled" with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer at the DeConcini Port of Entry on Mar. 24. Avendano-Soto allegedly threw the officer to the ground intentionally, resulting in physical injury.

Avendano-Soto's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2023. 

A conviction for assault on a Federal Officer Resulting in Bodily Injury carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

