Man injured in Tucson bar shooting Sunday

  • Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a bar on Tucson’s west side Sunday.

Officers responded to a bar near Grant and Silverbell roads at about 6 p.m.

Tucson Police Department says the shooting was prompted by an argument inside the bar.

While no further details have been released, police have confirmed there are no outstanding suspects.

