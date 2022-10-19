 Skip to main content
Man injured in bicycle-car crash on Tucson's south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Tucson’s south side Wednesday.

Police say the crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle happened near Benson Highway and Park Avenue.

The Benson Highway exit to Park Avenue will be closed as police investigate the scene.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. 

