Man injured in bicycle-car crash on Tucson's south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Tucson’s south side Wednesday.
Police say the crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle happened near Benson Highway and Park Avenue.
The Benson Highway exit to Park Avenue will be closed as police investigate the scene.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨Officers from @ops_south are at the scene of a serious-injury collision involving a vehicle and bicycle in the area of E. Benson Hwy. & S. Park Ave. The exit ramp on Benson Hwy. to Park Ave will be closed. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/qPVv1u6q1g— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) October 19, 2022
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.