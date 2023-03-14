Man identified in stealing vehicle that ended in crash at Border Patrol checkpoint

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has been identified behind the wheel of the stolen truck that led police on a chase from Sierra Vista to the border patrol checkpoint.
Luciano Kristoff attacked an elderly man and stole his truck outside of an AutoZone in Sierra Vista last Wednesday morning.
DPS spotted the vehicle and chased after him, but as Kristoff approached the checkpoint he tried to avoid it and lost control. The truck then rolled over and hit four other cars.
Only Kristoff suffered serious injuries and he remains in the hospital in critical condition.
He was arrested two days before for drug charges and had his car impounded.
Police are still investigating.
If he survives his injuries, Kristoff will be facing several criminal charges.