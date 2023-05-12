Man graduates U of A after 50 years

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has graduated after being a wildcat for 50 years.
John Vasseur attended the University of Arizona in 1973, but left school just a few credits shy of getting his degree in radio-television after getting a job at a production company in NEw York City.
After a successful career in the broadcasting industry, he says not getting his degree was an unaccomplished goal.
After contenting administrators at the University of Arizona, he learned the radio-television degree no longer existed.
He had enough credits to received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Humanities.
So, after 50 years, mission accomplished!
Vasseur walked in this morning's ceremonies and is officially a graduate of the University of Arizona.
Congratulations!