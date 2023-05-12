 Skip to main content
Man graduates U of A after 50 years

John Vasseur

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has graduated after being a wildcat for 50 years.

John Vasseur attended the University of Arizona in 1973, but left school just a few credits shy of getting his degree in radio-television after getting a job at a production company in NEw York City. 

After a successful career in the broadcasting industry, he says not getting his degree was an unaccomplished goal.

After contenting administrators at the University of Arizona, he learned the radio-television degree no longer existed.

He had enough credits to received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Humanities.

So, after 50 years, mission accomplished!

Vasseur walked in this morning's ceremonies and is officially a graduate of the University of Arizona.

Congratulations!

