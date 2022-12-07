Man fatally shot by police during domestic disturbance call on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by police in connection to a domestic disturbance on Tucson’s south side Wednesday.
Tucson Police Department said the shooting happened before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex at 5515 S. Forgeus Ave.
In a media briefing Wednesday, police said the man threatened a woman at the complex and came out of the apartment with a knife.
Officers then asked him to surrender but police say he did not. TPD said officers shot and killed the man, who has not yet been identified, after he threatened to go back into the apartment.
TPD also said multiple officers are currently under administrative paid leave.
The exact relationship between the suspect and woman is unknown at this time.