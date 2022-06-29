 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1130 AM MST.

* At 1044 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kitt Peak,
or 18 miles east of Sells, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Kitt Peak and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Man dies of injuries suffered in motorcycle crash on Tucson's west side

police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the victim in Sunday's single motorcycle crash on Tucson's west side.

Fifty-year-old James H. Sturgill was transported to a hospital after being in a crash at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Wetmore Road.

Sturgill passed away on Tuesday due to injuries sustained in the collision.

Police say failing to reduce/control speed to avoid a collision and probable impairment are major contributing factors in the crash.

While there will be no charges or citations issued, the collision remains under investigation.

