Man dies of injuries suffered in motorcycle crash on Tucson's west side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the victim in Sunday's single motorcycle crash on Tucson's west side.
Fifty-year-old James H. Sturgill was transported to a hospital after being in a crash at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Wetmore Road.
Sturgill passed away on Tuesday due to injuries sustained in the collision.
Police say failing to reduce/control speed to avoid a collision and probable impairment are major contributing factors in the crash.
While there will be no charges or citations issued, the collision remains under investigation.