Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Tucson's west side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man died in a single-vehicle crash on Tucson's west side late Monday night.
Police on Tuesday confirmed the driver, 33-year-old Ignacio Rodriguez Robledo died at the scene in the 1400 block of South Freeway, east of Interstate 10.
According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling northbound on S. Freeway from Silverlake Road.
In a news release, Tucson Police Department said its detectives learned the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and that he did not have a valid driver's license.
The crash remains under investigation.