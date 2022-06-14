 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in portions
of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa
Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central
Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River Valley
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.|.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Tucson's west side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man died in a single-vehicle crash on Tucson's west side late Monday night.

Police on Tuesday confirmed the driver, 33-year-old Ignacio Rodriguez Robledo died at the scene in the 1400 block of South Freeway, east of Interstate 10.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling northbound on S. Freeway from Silverlake Road.

In a news release, Tucson Police Department said its detectives learned the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and that he did not have a valid driver's license.

The crash remains under investigation.