Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Avra Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has died after being ejected from his car in Avra Valley.
On Sunday night at 6:40 p.m., Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a traffic collision with injuries near the intersection of El Tiro Road and Cocio Road in Avra Valley.
Upon arrival, deputies observed a single vehicle roll over collision where the driver, 68-year-old Joseph Hammons as ejected from the vehicle.
He as pronounced dead at the scene.
Upon further investigation, it was revealed that impairment and excessive speed were most likely the cause of the collision. Multiple alcohol bottles were also located in his car at the time.