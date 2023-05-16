Man dies in single=vehicle collision in April in midtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) —A man has died after succumbing to his injuries from an accident that occurred on April 6 in midtown Tucson.
37-year-old Christopher Wayne has died from the injuries he sustained in the single-vehicle collision on Saturday.
On April 6, shortly after 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Ft. Lowell Road and North Beverly Avenue for reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a red 2013 Polaris ATV.
Wayne was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives determined that Wayne was traveling west on East Ft. Lowell Road when he lost control going over a speed table in the roadway.
Evidence indicates Wayne was driving well above the posted 25 MPH speed limit and was not wearing a helmet.
Failure to reduce and control speed and speeding are the major contributing factors of the collision.