 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man dies in hit-and-run crash while fighting with deputy near Sierra Vista

  • 0
Man dies in hit-and-run crash while fighting with deputy near Sierra Vista
Cochise County Sheriff's Office

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — A man died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 92 south of Sierra Vista.

Authorities say the man was allegedly transporting undocumented migrants when a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Nissan Altima late Sunday.

In a news release, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said a confrontation ensued after the driver resisted deputy commands.

CCSO says a vehicle struck the suspect as the deputy was trying to handcuff him.

The suspect vehicle is described as a light or silver colored sedan; it fled the scene with obvious front-end damage.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to a hospital, where he died. The deputy was not injured, CCSO said.

Tags

Recommended for you