Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1017 AM MST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain over the
last few days with up to 3.5 inches of rain indicated over
the the Catalina Mountains. Flooding is already occurring in
the warned area. Flood waters are receding rapidly and should
fall below warning levels by 2 pm this afternoon.  Sabino
Creek is currently at 3.4 feet at the dam and is expected to
fall below 2.5 feet by 2 pm which is the level that
significantly impacts the water crossings.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Esperero Wash, Ventana Canyon Wash, Sabino Creek and Bird
Canyon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills and Seven Falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in central Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in central Tucson Monday night.

Officers responded to Craycroft Road and Pima Street in reference to a crash involving a silver 2005 Subaru Baja and a red 2010 Dodge Challenger.

Police say the driver of the Subaru, who has been identified as a man, died at the scene.

The driver of the Challenger sustained minor injuries. Police say they were not impaired at the time of the crash.

While the investigation remains ongoing, police say the driver of the Subaru was not wearing his seatbelt and had drug paraphernalia in his possession. Detectives are working to determine if impairment was a factor.

