Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in central Tucson Monday night.
Officers responded to Craycroft Road and Pima Street in reference to a crash involving a silver 2005 Subaru Baja and a red 2010 Dodge Challenger.
Police say the driver of the Subaru, who has been identified as a man, died at the scene.
The driver of the Challenger sustained minor injuries. Police say they were not impaired at the time of the crash.
While the investigation remains ongoing, police say the driver of the Subaru was not wearing his seatbelt and had drug paraphernalia in his possession. Detectives are working to determine if impairment was a factor.