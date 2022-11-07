Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man died after being in a two-vehicle crash Friday in central Tucson.
Officers responded to the Alvernon Way and Lee Street in reference to the crash involving a white 2005 Honda Civic and a maroon 2015 Kia Optima.
Police say 79-year-old Robert Paul Willie was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Police say he died Sunday.
The other driver also sustained minor injuries, police say.
In a news release, police said the Honda was traveling southbound on Alvernon Way, making a left turn on to Lee Street when it was struck by the Kia.
While no citations have been issued, police say there were no signs of impairment on either driver at the time of the crash.