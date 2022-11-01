Man dies from injuries weeks after suspected DUI crash in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man died last Friday due to injuries sustained in a suspected DUI crash last month on Tucson’s east side.
On Oct. 13, officers responded to the intersection of Kolb and Stella roads in reference to a two-vehicle crash.
Police say 55-year-old Jon Franklin Jones was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
After an evaluation, the driver of the second vehicle involved, 33-year-old Rasson Keyon Howell was arrested. He was charged with aggravated DUI, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.