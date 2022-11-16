Man dies from injuries sustained in crash on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man died at the hospital after being struck by a vehicle last week on Tucson’s west side.
On Nov. 8, officers responded to First Avenue and Limberlost Drive in reference to a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, who has been identified as a man in his 80s, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he died Tuesday due to injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the vehicle involved has been identified as a man in 50s. Police say he was not impaired at the time of the crash.
While no charges or citations have been issued, failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk is the contributing factor in the crash, police say.