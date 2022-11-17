Man dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has died from injuries sustained in a pedestrian crash last month in central Tucson.
Officers responded to the 3500 block of E. Broadway Blvd. in reference to a serious-injury crash on Oct. 29.
The pedestrian, who has been identified as 24-year-old Gabriel Anthony Rodriguez, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He died Wednesday morning due to injuries sustained in the crash, police say.
In a news release, police said he was struck by a 2015 Toyota Corolla when trying to cross Broadway Boulevard. Mid-block crossing is the major factor in this incident.
The driver has been identified as a 30-year-old man. Police say he was not impaired at the time of the crash.
While the investigation remains ongoing, police say it is unlikely that any charges or citations will be issued.
