Man dies after being tased several times while in custody at Pima County Jail

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man died after being tased several times while being held in custody at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex earlier this month, officials said Wednesday.

Thirty-seven-year-old Wade Welch was booked into the jail on charges of domestic violence disorderly conduct and domestic violence threats and intimidation on Aug. 15. He died the following day.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team released more details surrounding his death on Wednesday.

In their report, they said corrections officers first tased Welch after refusing to enter his assigned cell while being moved to a housing unit.

"Mr. Welch continued being combative and grabbed the Corrections Officer's Taser before being taken to the ground. While on the ground, he refused to place his hands behind his back, and a Corrections Sergeant discharged their department-issued Taser, firing both cartridges," the report said.

After being handcuffed, corrections officers walked Welch to the upper level of the housing unit and attempted to put him in a restraint chair, officials said.

After becoming "combative" and "refusing to comply with verbal commands," a corrections officer tased Welch again.

According to PRCIT, on-site nursing staff began life-saving measures after Welch became unresponsive. He was pronounced dead.

Welch's death was the fifth in-custody death of the year in Pima County, authorities said.