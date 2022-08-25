Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Tucson's south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on Tucson's south side.
Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in the 7100 block of S. Nogales Hwy at about 1:30 a.m.
The driver of a silver 2010 Mercury Milan cooperated with the investigation, police say. They were not impaired at the time of the crash.
Police say jaywalking by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor in the crash.
While the crash remains under investigation, it is unlikely there will be any charges or citations issued.