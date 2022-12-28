 Skip to main content
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man died Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in central Tucson.

Officers responded to the intersection of 22nd Street and Bryant Avenue in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. They say he died shortly after arriving.

In a news release Wednesday, police said the driver of the vehicle involved cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired at the time.

While the investigation remains ongoing, mid-block crossing is the major factor in the crash, police say. They say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing.

