Man convicted of killing family members sentenced to life in prison

TUCSON (KVOA) -The man accused of killing three family members was sentenced on Monday.
John Edward James was convicted a month ago.
He showed little emotion when Judge Douglas Metcalf handed down his sentence.
In court Judge Metcalf addressed James and told him.
"There obviously very heinous and violent murders as the prosecutor said they were very personal in nature."
Judge Metcalf sentenced James to three consecutive life sentences for the murders of his estranged wife Willona, her teenage sons Jaiden White and Talmadge Holmes.
Joseph Ricks prosecuted the case. He commented, " I think it's a great outcome for this case. Our hearts go out to the family. These 3 victims, two minors an 18 year old and a 14 year old. I can't even imagine what they are going through and hopefully they can get some closure with this outcome. "
James maintained his innocence.
"I didn't do this. I'm being conviction who I am. I've been convicted for having things.
I've convicted for trying to represent myself because I couldn't get lawyers to defend me. I'm being viewed as bad."
James told the court he will appeal.
He will be behind bars for the rest of his life.