Man connected in Amtrak shooting sentenced Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man involved in the Amtrak shooting back in 2021 learned his fate in federal court on Thursday.
Devonte Okeith Mathis was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.
Mathis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.
DEA Special Agent Mike Garbo was killed when he was shot searching for marijuana on a train at the Tucson Amtrak Station on October 4, 2021.
A Tucson police officer and another agent were also injured in the shootout.
The accused shooter, Darrion Taylor was killed in the shootout.
Devonte Okeith Mathis showed no emotion when Judge Rosemary Marquez handed down the sentence.
He was very emotional when Garbo's widow Vida read her impact statement.
She told the judge how Mathis' actions caused the death of the love of her life and how she and her daughter miss him every day, and life will never be the same without him.
She told the judge he knew his partner in crime, Darien Taylor, who shot and killed her husband.
He was armed and dangerous, and was a murder who was running from the law, and he never told law enforcement about it.
There was only standing room in the courtroom.
"The sentencing comes with a mix of emotions. It brings us a sense of peace that justice has been served to the best of its ability. Knowing that the defendant has been held accountable for their actions helps us, but nothing will ever bring Michael back home to us where he belongs. The void left by his absence can never be filled, and the pain of his loss remains a constant presence in our lives," Garbo's widow, Vida says.
FBI Agents, DEA Agents, Tucson Police, friends, and family of Garbo filled the courtroom.