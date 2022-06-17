Man charged with terrorism after claiming to have explosive device near Marana, I-10, police say

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly said he had an explosive device inside a backpack in Marana.
Marana Police Department issued an alert Thursday afternoon asking motorists to avoid Marana Road and Interstate 10. In a Facebook post, they said there was a man carrying a "suspicious" backpack in the area.
On Friday, police said the man involved was a homeless person who "was having some mental health issues."
Edward S. Robinson, 54, was taken into custody and charged with weapons misconduct and terrorism.