Man charged with robbing 10 stores in California, Arizona

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Cochise.

* WHEN...Until 745 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 545 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms in northwest Cochise county, especially near
Benson, Saint David and Mescal. This will cause urban and
small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Benson, St. David, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Mescal.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Cochise.

* WHEN...Until 945 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 642 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over Southeast Pima county. The heaviest
rainfall, between 0.75 and 1.50 inches has fallen in the
Cienega Creek and Agua Verde Creek watersheds. This will
cause small stream flooding along and near washes that flow
into these creeks.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Martinez Wash, Ash Creek, Cienega Creek, Rincon Creek, Agua
Verde Creek, Montosa Canyon, Pantano Wash, Mescal Arroyo,
Apache Canyon and Paige Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Vail.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

&&

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 800 PM MST.

* At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across northwest Cochise county. Radar estimates
between 1.00 and 1.75 inches of rain has fallen over the past 45
minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,
especially in drainages that feed into the San Pedro River near
Benson and Saint David.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Benson, St. David and Mescal.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Man charged with robbing 10 stores in California, Arizona

Police Lights
MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Phoenix man was charged Monday with robbing 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona before accidentally shooting himself after a bullet-punctuated high-speed chase, federal prosecutors said.

Samuel Sven Smith, 26, was charged with interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer, authorities said.

He remained hospitalized and it wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Smith used a handgun to rob 10 stores, including nine PetSmarts, over three weeks beginning on July 31, according to an affidavit filed with the federal criminal complaint, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement.

Most of the stores were Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties but one was in Phoenix, and Smith stole about $7,000, prosecutors said.

After robbing a PetSmart store in Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 20, Smith noticed law enforcement approaching, shot at and hit an unmarked U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives car, then began a 20-minute chase through several cities during which he fired at law enforcement pursuers, prosecutors alleged.

The chase ended with a pursuer ramming into Smith's vehicle, causing him to accidentally shoot himself in the chin, prosecutors said.

He could face up to 20 years in prison on some charges if convicted.

