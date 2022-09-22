Man charged with giving gun to suspected killer in constable murder

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 531 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Topawa, San Miguel, San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Ali Chukson,
Fresnal, Choulic, Newfield, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, Pan
Tak, South Komelik, Ali Molina and Hashan Chuchg.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 404 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Brown Wash, Peitas Wash, Arivaca Creek, Seco, Arroyo, Thomas
Canyon Wash, Little Thomas Wash, Altar Wash and Bolas Blancas
Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 403 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why, Charco 27,
Gunsight and Kuakatch.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Man charged with giving gun to suspected killer in constable murder

  • Updated
  • 0
4 dead in central Tucson shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is now facing federal charges for allegedly giving a gun to the suspected killer in the shooting that killed a Pima County constable and two others.

Homeland Security Investigations Agents have identified Josue Lopez Quintana as the person who sold 24-year-old Gavin Lee Stansell the lower receiver of an AR-15 that was used in the Aug. 26 shooting.

Forty-three-year-old Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 28-year-old Angela Fox-Health and 25-year-old Elijah Miranda were killed at Lind Commons Apartments.

The suspect, Stansell was also found dead at the apartment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Originally, Lopez Quintana told agents he bought the gun last year to build an “AR” for himself, but he later reported that he sold it.

Quintana is now facing charges of making a false statement to law enforcement.

