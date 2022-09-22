Man charged with giving gun to suspected killer in constable murder

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is now facing federal charges for allegedly giving a gun to the suspected killer in the shooting that killed a Pima County constable and two others.
Homeland Security Investigations Agents have identified Josue Lopez Quintana as the person who sold 24-year-old Gavin Lee Stansell the lower receiver of an AR-15 that was used in the Aug. 26 shooting.
Forty-three-year-old Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 28-year-old Angela Fox-Health and 25-year-old Elijah Miranda were killed at Lind Commons Apartments.
The suspect, Stansell was also found dead at the apartment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Originally, Lopez Quintana told agents he bought the gun last year to build an “AR” for himself, but he later reported that he sold it.
Quintana is now facing charges of making a false statement to law enforcement.