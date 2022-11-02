Man charged in shooting death of 22-year-old in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old man on Tucson’s south side last month.
On Oct. 7, Marcos Nino died after being shot on Sixth Avenue and Benson Highway. Police say he was found inside a gold Jeep that crashed with a guardrail.
On Tuesday, police arrested 29-year-old Robert Anthony Vasquez. He has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting. Additionally, he has been charged with weapons misconduct and numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Vasquez is being held on over $1,000,000 bond at the Pima County Jail.
In a press release, police said it was first believed that Vasquez and Nino did not know each other, and that the incident began as a road-rage confrontation.