Man charged for assaulting Border Patrol agent

SASABE (KVOA) - United States Border Patrol arrested a man for assaulting a Federal Officer.
23 year-old, Edy Eduardo Sicajan-Jochola was arrested for assault on a Federal Officer and improper entry by an alien.
A complaint was filed on Nov. 29 claiming Eduardo Jochola struck the agent with his backpack after the agent confronted him and another suspect for allegedly entering the country illegally.
Jochola fled from the scene, but was later arrested.
The other suspect has not yet been found.
Jochola has been charged with assault on a federal officer and improper entry by an alien.
Assault on a federal officer carries a maximum penalty of eight years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, or both.
Improper entry by an alien carries a maximum penalty of six months in federal prison and a fine of up to $5,000, or both.