Man charged for allegedly trying to enter Raytheon building near Tucson Airport

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has been charged with assault after allegedly trying to enter the Raytheon building near the Tucson Airport early Sunday morning.
Detectives learned that the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim, crashed his vehicle at the gate, and then fled on foot.
After searching the area, officers were able to locate him.
26-year-old Sergio Bracamonte was charged with aggravated assault, weapons misconduct, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal damage.
He was booked into jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond.