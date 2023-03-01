Man charged following shooting that killed DEA agent

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has been charged following a shooting incident that claimed the life of a DEA agent.

Devonte Okeith Mathis is accused of possession with intent to distribute marijuana as well as a conspiracy, but not with murder.

The shooting at the Tucson Amtrak Station occurred in October 2021.

Special Agent Mike Garbo was killed when he was struck by gunfire while searching for marijuana on the train.

A Tucson Police Officer and another agent were also hurt in the gun battle.

The accused shooter, Darrion Taylor, was killed.

Mathis has pleaded not guilty to the charges and his trial was set for next month.

Now, the court has set a change of plea hearing for March 15th.

It will take place in federal court.