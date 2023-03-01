 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Central and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of the Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Graham and Greenlee counties between 2500 feet and 4000
feet elevation.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Roads...bridges...and overpasses in the advisory area may become
slick and hazardous. Accumulation of snow on roadways...bridges
and overpasses may make travel treacherous. Exercise caution if
travel is necessary.

&&

Man charged following shooting that killed DEA agent

  • Updated
  • 0
Devonte Mathis

Devonte Mathis

 Rockwall County Sheriff's Office

TUCSON (KVOA) —  A man has been charged following a shooting incident that claimed the life of a DEA agent.

Devonte Okeith Mathis is accused of possession with intent to distribute marijuana as well as a conspiracy, but not with murder.

The shooting at the Tucson Amtrak Station occurred in October 2021.

Special Agent Mike Garbo was killed when he was struck by gunfire while searching for marijuana on the train.

A Tucson Police Officer and another agent were also hurt in the gun battle.

The accused shooter, Darrion Taylor, was killed.

Mathis has pleaded not guilty to the charges and his trial was set for next month.

Now, the court has set a change of plea hearing for March 15th.

It will take place in federal court.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sarika has been part of News 4 Tucson's digital team since October 2022.

Recommended for you