Man behind bars for deadly shooting of another man on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is behind bars for the deadly shooting of another man on the Southside in March.
26-year-old Brennen Moristo is charged with second degree murder for the death of 40-year-old Marte Alcorn.
Tucson Police say on March 11, Alcorn was found with gunshot wound sin the courtyard of the Ocotillo Hotel and Apartment Complex on Benson Highway and Park Ave.
Officers tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.
Detectives learned that Alcorn had been in a fight with another man leading up to the shooting.
On Thursday morning, Moristo was arrested in downtown Tucson, initially in connection to another investigation.
He is now being held at The Pima County Jail on a one-million-dollar bond.