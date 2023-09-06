Man behind bars after tense standoff with police

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man finds himself behind bars after a tense standoff with the police, during which he barricaded himself inside a home with a gun.
Initially, neighbors went outside to see what had caused a power outage in their neighborhood. It was then that they became aware of the unfolding situation.
Resident Taylor Sherman said, "Supposedly there was somebody in there with a gun, that's what I heard and saw from afar."
Officers were dispatched to a home, located off West Linden, following reports of a domestic dispute.
Sherman also observed, "I noticed there were increasingly more and more police cars, both marked and unmarked. We saw SWAT and hostage negotiators canvassing the streets in both directions."
Authorities engaged in negotiations with the armed man for at least two hours. Ultimately, the man came out of the house without the need for the use of force.
Sherman reflected, "I'm glad everyone made it out safely. Hopefully, the young man gets the help that he needs."