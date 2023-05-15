Man arrested on multiple charges in Sierra Vista Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has been arrested on multiple charges after authorities responded to a domestic violence call that ended with shots fired from the residence in Sierra Vista.
Shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Friday night, officers arrested 73-year-old Gerald Adams after it was reported that Adams was "tearing up the house and wanted to shoot everyone," SVPD says.
The woman who reported the incident was able to leave safely and escorted to a safe area.
While officers attempted to contact Adams. he fired three rounds from the house, hitting a police vehicle.
Just after 11:00 p.m., Adams finally willingly exited the residence located in the 5200 block of Via Serena.
He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence disorderly conduct, domestic violence aggravated assault, and criminal damage.
He is being held in Cochise County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective John Andela at 520-452-7500.