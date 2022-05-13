 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Tucson shooting that left one dead, one injured

  • Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is behind bars following a shooting that left a woman dead and another injured on Tucson's west side on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday morning, officers responded to Prince Road and Stone Avenue for reports of a shooting.

They say two victims were inside a vehicle in the roadway, east of the intersection.

Eighteen-year-old Emma Maria Destiny Dominguez was found unresponsive with gunshot trauma. Police say she died at the scene.

A second woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

On Friday, police said 20-year-old Andres Machado was taken into custody Thursday night. He was booked into the Pima County Jail and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault/deadly weapon.

Machado is being held without bond.

Detectives say the victims and suspect knew each other. No additional suspects are being sought at this time.

