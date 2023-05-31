Man arrested in SWAT situation on Benson Highway near I-10 and Kolb

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities have identified the man arrested in a SWAT situation on Benson Highway near I-10 and Kolb on Tuesday night.
52-year-old Troy Lanz was arrested after he barricaded himself in a house refusing to come out.
Deputies had information that Lanz had a felony warrant for his arrest and requested the SWAT Team.
The SWAT Team was able to arrested Lanz without incident.
He was booked into the Pima County Jail for felony DV trespassing, and on a felony warrant for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.