Man arrested in homicide investigation in midtown Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
Untitled design - 1

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred in February.

On February 25, authorities responded to the southwest corner of North Stone Avenue and West Fort Lowell Road for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities located 61-year-old Warren Lee Lewis with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to interviews, Lewis was walking on North Stone Avenue with another individual when a car drove by them and opened fire.

A security guard who was working in the area heard he shooting and located Lewis near the roadway.

25-year-old Carlos Gandara Jr. was arrested and is currently being held on his arrest warrant for first degree murder, drive-by shooting, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

