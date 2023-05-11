Man arrested in drive-by shooting on Tucson's westside

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has been arrested in reference to a drive-by shooting at a Jack in the Box on Tucson's westside.
36-year-old Sean Soriano was in the drive thru of a Jack in the Box where he was continuously revving his engine, which had a loud exhaust, when the victim approached him and asked Soriano to stop.
Soriano exited his white vehicle and assaulted the victim.
The victim was able to walk away back to his residence and Soriano briefly followed him and yelled at him.
Shortly after, Soriano's vehicle was seen on North Grande Avenue, near the victim's residence. Shots were reportedly fired from his car to the victim's home.
No injuries were reported.
Soriano was charged with drive-by shooting, prohibited possessor, discharging a firearm at an occupied structure, and discharging a firearm within city limits.
He is currently being held at Pima County Jail on a $25,000 bond.