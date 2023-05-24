Man arrested in Douglas church fires investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Douglas man is behind bars accused of arson.
Eric Ridenour was arrested after ATF served a search warrant at his house on Tuesday night.
Multiple law enforcement agencies worked on the investigation.
Donald Huish, the Mayor of Douglas told News 4 Tucson, "We are all taking it very hard but we are coming together we will make the best out of this horrible situation."
It was at the charred sites of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and the first Presbyterian church that ATF, FBI, and Douglas police and fire determined the cause was intentional.
58-year-old Eric Ridenour was arrested and will be charged in federal court with arson.
Mayor Huish said, he's pleased with the arrest and would like Ridenour to know, "I'm saddened that he chose to demonstrate his frustration with life on two of our most historic buildings in town. I hope and pray that he gets help. He also needs to be held accountable for his actions if he is truly the one that initiated these fires. In the Douglas community we don't give up on people. We understand they've erred, they do need to pay the price but they also need help."
The Douglas fire department said the motive behind the fire is unknown, and the investigation continues.
