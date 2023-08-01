Man arrested in connection to homicide in midtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is behind bars after he shot a man to death on Thursday in midtown Tucson.
Officers responded to the 1400 block for North Columbus Blvd for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, they located a an with obvious signs of gunshot trauma inside a residence.
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He was identified as 33-year-old Nico Valenzuela.
The suspect, 35-year-old Anthony Lee Brown, was detained a short distance away from the residence.
Detectives learned Valenzuela was involved in a verbal argument with Brown.
At some point a physical altercation occurred when a gunshot was heard and the victim was struck.
Brown was booked on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Valenzuela succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
Due to his passing, the case will be taken to the Pima County Attorney's Office for further review.
The investigation is ongoing.