Man arrested in connection to Douglas liquor store shooting

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) — A man has been arrested in connection to a liquor store shooting in Douglas on Dec. 21.

On Monday, 20-year-old Rafael Mendoza was arrested and identified as the suspect in the Spirits and More liquor store, located on Eighth Street and F Avenue.

Douglas Police Department said a man was transported to a hospital after being shot at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Mendoza was booked into the Cochise County Jail. He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drive-by shooting and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

