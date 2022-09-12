Man arrested in central Tucson shooting that left 1 injured

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is behind bars following a shooting that left a man injured in central Tucson Friday.
Police said the shooting happened near Prince and Oracle roads.
On Monday, police said 37-year-old James Hutchison was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant, and the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with serious injuries, prohibited possessor, discharging in city limits, and possession of narcotics drugs for Friday's shooting.
Officials on Friday said the victim was expected to survive.