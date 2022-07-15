Man arrested in barricade situation on Tucson's southwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has been arrested following a barricade situation Friday morning on Tucson's southwest side.
The situation prompted evacuations in the 1500 block of W. Ajo Way. Police shut down Ajo in both direction from S. Freedom Drive to S. Holiday Isle Boulevard for a few hours Friday.
Police say officers orginally responded to the 1700 W. Rue De La Montagne on July 9 in reference to an aggravated assualt. Officers located a man with gunshot trauma, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
🚨UPDATE🚨The adult male who was barricade has given up and was detained by officers. Thanks to the great work of our SWAT and Hostage personnel this resulted in a peaceful outcome. https://t.co/lGbEgA4QLf— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) July 15, 2022
On Friday morning, an officer made contact with the suspect, 36-year-old Jerome Encinas.
Police say the 36-year-old barricaded himself in an apartment on Ajo Way before being arrested.
He will be charged with attempted murder, prohibited possessor and an outstanding felony warrant.