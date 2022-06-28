 Skip to main content
Man arrested for firing gun at Tucson student housing complex, police say

  • Updated
HubTucson
By Chorus Nylander

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is behind bars after a gun was fired at a student housing center in central Tucson on Monday.

Police responded to the Hub On Campus Tucson at about 4:30 p.m. for reports of a single shot fired at the complex.

Twenty-three-year-old Noah Smith was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail. He was charged with discharging a firearm at a residence, misconduct Involving a firearm, and narcotic drug possession.

Police say there is no indication Smith is a resident of the complex. However, he may have acquaintances within the complex.

No injuries were reported in connection to this incident.

