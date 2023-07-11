Man arrested after telling 911 he shot his roommate

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 72-year-old man has confessed to shooting his roommate.
He is now in the Pima County jail.
Stephen Murray was brought to the jail last night after he was arrested for first degree murder.
He told the 911 dispatcher he shot his roommate. He also told them he wanted to end his life.
Deputy Gordon Downing is the Pima County Sheriff's Department's spokesman. He said the call came in just after 9:30 pm on Monday night.
Murray told the 911 dispatcher he had shot his roommate.
Deputies were dispatched to town homes in Green Valley.
They conducted a welfare check at a home on Paseo La Tinaja.
Detectives said 44-year-old Seth Satterwhite had been shot.
Deputy Gordon said, "They didn't get a response at the door they did a check of the residence and found a deceased male inside."
Kendra Hancock just moved into the complex.
She said she didn't know the people involved, however she added, "It's super concerning usually green valley is very quiet so this is news to me that something like this would happen. Obviously it can happen anywhere but I've been really safe, I've always felt really safe here."
Nicholas Musella has lived in the complex for six years.
"I'm a little disturbed by it of course."
Musella lives just a few doors down from where the murder took place.
"It's pretty surprising . I really didn't know them but yeah to have that happen right down there and across the parking is a little alarming."
Murray was scheduled to make his initial appearance in video court on Tuesday night.