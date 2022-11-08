Man arrested after 3-year-old dies in suspected DUI crash in Avra Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 3-year-old boy in a suspected DUI crash in Avra Valley Sunday.
Deputies responded to El Tiro and Puma roads at about 7 p.m. in reference to a two-vehicle crash.
According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department, 22-year-old Tyler Marcum was driving a Hyundai Sonata when he allegedly crashed into a Nissan Altima.
They say the Nissan was occupied by three people, including two children. The 3-year-old boy was transported to a hospital in extremely critical condition. He died Tuesday morning.
The other child was also transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Authorities say both children had been restrained properly while in the vehicle.
Marcum has been charged with aggravated assault and driving under the influence. Other criminal charges are pending.