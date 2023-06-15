Man accused of setting two churches on fire in Douglas back in court Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) — The man accused of setting two churches on fire in Douglas last month was back in court Thursday.
Prosecutors told a judge that, even though no one died in the fires Eric Ridenour is accused of setting, there was a man living inside one of the churches at the time.
A judge ruled that Ridenour is a danger to the community and will remain in custody.
New information has come to light, including the fact that a homeless man was living inside the church when the fire was set. Thankfully, he escaped safely as firefighters rescued him.
Not to mention, one of the churches was located right next door to a daycare, where the fire could have easily spread.
The accused arsonist will remain in jail for now. Earlier today, an ATF agent took the stand in court, stating that a witness saw Ridenour enter the church with a plastic bag, only to leave without one.
Additionally, a daycare camera captured him leaving the church and getting into his car as smoke emerged from the building.
This isn't Ridenour's first encounter with the law; he has had issues with two women he had relationships with, one of whom is his ex-wife.
During the investigation, ATF and Douglas Police discovered a letter in Ridenour's home expressing his dislike for the culture in the church he attended.
The church he is accused of setting on fire supports migrants, and it was widely known that the church would be assisting migrants with the lifting of Title 42.
These federal court documents also portray Ridenour as a man with a violent criminal history who holds negative views towards women and gay men preaching.
If convicted, Ridenour could face up to five years in prison.