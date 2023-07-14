Man accused of setting church fires in Cochise County has a trial date

TUCSON (KVOA) — 58-year old Eric Ridenour, the man charged for starting the Douglas Church Fires, is arraigned Friday at federal court.
The fires started back on May 22.
It began at an Episcopal church and spread to a neighboring Presbyterian church.
Both churches were over 100 years old and were left in ruins.
On May 23, Ridenhour was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail.
On June 27, He was charged with federal arson for the two church fires.
A federal judge entered a "not guilty" plea for Ridenour and set August 22 as a trial date.
One of the pastors whose church was destroyed in the fire tells News 4 Tucson this tragedy has only brought the community together.
"Rather than intimidating us, it's only recommitting us to continue to care about the people we care about whether it's immigrants, women, or LGBTQ people. It has not deterred us at all." Rev. John Caleb Collins, St. Stephens Episcopal Church said.
Ridenour did not attend the arraignment, despite all that's happened.
"We've prayed for Eric Ridenour in our prayers for the people... We will keep in our prayers and we keep the attorney's, all of the attorneys in our prayers through the process."
A process that's been lengthy, but has made the community much closer.
"I think the part of our faith that keeps us going is that we are worshipping in a new sanctuary at Grace United Methodist Church right next door."
Along with the Presbyterian church that also burned down, they've all come together to support one another in their time of need.
They're praying for justice.
"If in fact he's found guilty we still pray that he's able to repent of this and seek some rehabilitation."
The judge also mentioned a deadline of August 4 as a deadline for a change of plea.