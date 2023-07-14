 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO
11 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected. Elevated overnight
lows and a bit more humidity will cause major to extreme risk
of heat related impacts from this weekend into the early part
of next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Man accused of setting church fires in Cochise County has a trial date

  • Updated
  • 0
Eric Ridenour

TUCSON (KVOA) — 58-year old Eric Ridenour, the man charged for starting the Douglas Church Fires, is arraigned Friday at federal court.

The fires started back on May 22.

It began at an Episcopal church and spread to a neighboring Presbyterian church.

Both churches were over 100 years old and were left in ruins.

On May 23, Ridenhour was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail.

On June 27, He was charged with federal arson for the two church fires.

A federal judge entered a "not guilty" plea for Ridenour and set August 22 as a trial date.

One of the pastors whose church was destroyed in the fire tells News 4 Tucson this tragedy has only brought the community together.

"Rather than intimidating us, it's only recommitting us to continue to care about the people we care about whether it's immigrants, women, or LGBTQ people. It has not deterred us at all." Rev. John Caleb Collins, St. Stephens Episcopal Church said.

Ridenour did not attend the arraignment, despite all that's happened.

"We've prayed for Eric Ridenour in our prayers for the people... We will keep in our prayers and we keep the attorney's, all of the attorneys in our prayers through the process."

A process that's been lengthy, but has made the community much closer.

"I think the part of our faith that keeps us going is that we are worshipping in a new sanctuary at Grace United Methodist Church right next door."

Along with the Presbyterian church that also burned down, they've all come together to support one another in their time of need.

They're praying for justice.

"If in fact he's found guilty we still pray that he's able to repent of this and seek some rehabilitation."

The judge also mentioned a deadline of August 4 as a deadline for a change of plea.