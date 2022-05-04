Man, 15-year-old arrested following fight at Tucson High School

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two people have been arrested in connection to fight at a local high school Tuesday.

Officials say a fight involving at least 30 students broke out at Tucson High School, 400 N. Second Ave., during lunch period.

Sources told News 4 Tucson's Lupita Murillo that the incident stemmed from a parent's visit to the campus in reference to a disciplinary issue with his child.

On Wednesday, police said 40-year-old Willie Smith was arrested and charged with disrupting an educational institute.

A 15-year-old was also arrested for disorderly conduct fighting.

According to Tucson Unified School District, the school will remain in "a safety protocol" for the next few days. It was initially placed on lockdown in reference to the incident.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.