Major revelations from witnesses in Christopher Clements' murder trial

TUCSON (KVOA) — Wednesday was a big day of testimony in the trial of suspected child killer Christopher Clements as family members of the victim took the stand.

Clements is on trial for the 2014 murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez, who was last seen near her midtown apartment.

When Maribel’s grandmother took the stand, she told jurors her granddaughter was tough, athletic, and very trusting.

Melissa Stark, who was living with Clements when Maribel was kidnapped and murdered, also took the stand Wednesday. She had given birth to their son a month before the murder.

Stark told the jury she and Clements had a huge fight on June 3, 2014. She says he left their home, then returned around midnight and asked for bleach.

When she gave him what was in the house, she says he told her it wasn't enough, and left again to buy more. When Clements returned, he asked if she had looked inside the trunk of his car and then left again. He didn't come back until 5 a.m. on June 4. He asked his girlfriend to wash his clothes and the shower curtain after he finished taking a shower and ordered her to clean the floor and any other place he had walked.

She says she did it because she was afraid of him.

Stark also talked about letters Clements wrote to her in 2017 and named Maribel Gonzales and where her body was found at Avra Valley and Trico roads.

She also told the jury there was a secret folder on their computer that she knew nothing about. It had pictures of children. Prosecutors said some of photos included young girls scantily dressed.

As Stark testified, she looked at the jury and the prosecutor. Clements never looked at her and kept his eyes down the entire time.

Stark is set to take the stand again Thursday.

The trial will continue Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.