Major development in case of Kino Springs Rancher George Alan Kelly

TUCSON (KVOA) – There are major developments in the case of the Kino Springs rancher, George Alan Kelly.

Kelly was accused of murder for the death of an undocumented immigrant on his property.

News 4 Tucson learned state prosecutors are requesting the court to dismiss the aggravated assault charge also brought against Kelly.

Southern Arizona rancher case moves to superior court TUCSON (KVOA) - The Southern Arizona rancher accused of shooting and killing an undocumented…

According to court documents, prosecutors say they have been unable to find one of their key witnesses and alleged victims, identified as witness RFG.

Prosecutors say he was released by Border Patrol in February, and even with the assistance of the FBI, they have been unable to locate him.

They are not requesting to drop the second degree murder charge against Kelly.

A judge needs to approve the motion to dismiss, which is expected.

Kelly is scheduled to stand trial in September.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.