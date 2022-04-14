Loved one remembers man killed in midtown hit-and-run as 'big hearted guy'

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man who was killed in a hit-and-run in March is being remembered as a "big hearted guy."

Francisco Javier Bustamante Ramirez died March 27 after being struck by a vehicle at Speedway Boulevard and Stone Avenue.

In a statement to News 4 Tucson, Ramirez's family said:

"He was here trying to make something of himself. He was loved by many here. Very big hearted guy. He made everyone so happy when he was around."

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made in connection to the crash.

Police say a white four-door sedan struck Ramirez while traveling westbound on a green light. After the collision, TPD said the vehicle fled the scene without stopping.

Ramirez died at the scene, police say.

On Wednesday, police shared a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying the vehicle and/or driver.

🚨DETECTIVES SEEKING INFORMATION🚨On 3/27/22, a white sedan struck a pedestrian near Speedway Blvd. & N. Stone Ave. The vehicle is pictured below, detectives are in the process of obtaining better quality photos/video. Please call 88-CRIME w/infohttps://t.co/OQ17TcaJcE pic.twitter.com/vFWemctefo — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) April 13, 2022

They said the vehicle should have front-end damage.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or driver is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.