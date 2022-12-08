Looking to volunteer? UA’s Pomline needs help delivering meals to Tucsonans with disabilities, health issues

TUCSON (KVOA) — If you’re looking to volunteer, the University of Arizona’s Pomline is calling your name.
They are seeking people who want to help deliver mobile meals to fellow Tucsonans with disabilities or health issues.
Volunteers deliver meals all year long, 5 days a week between 11 a.m to 1 p.m. to isolated, post-surgical, disabled, and low income individuals who are unable to cook or shop for themselves.
If you are interested in volunteering, call 520-622-1600 or visit mobilemealssoaz.org.
Mobile Meals has served the Tucson community since 1970.